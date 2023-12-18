Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of HALL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HALL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- C4 Therapeutics blasts off: what’s next?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 energy stocks and the truth behind their bargain deals
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.