Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Down 4.4%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.73. 352,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,344,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

