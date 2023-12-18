Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 4%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.31. 127,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 710,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

