Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock remained flat at $4.90 during midday trading on Monday. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

