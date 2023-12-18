Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Hasbro has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 70.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Hasbro Trading Up 3.2 %

HAS stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. 2,303,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,138. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

