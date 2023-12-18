Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 945,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,353. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

