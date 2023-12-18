Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $535,008.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 140,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $35.12 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

