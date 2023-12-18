Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 16,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

HE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,810. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

