Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hawaiian Trading Down 0.1 %

HA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.