Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Hawaiian Trading Down 0.1 %
HA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
