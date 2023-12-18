Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN opened at $71.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

