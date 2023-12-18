HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.17. 837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,258. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.81 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HBT Financial by 366.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

