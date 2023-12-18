Head to Head Comparison: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.83 $65.56 million $1.93 8.84 SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 5.95 -$320.41 million ($0.45) -21.69

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18% SoFi Technologies -20.31% -2.92% -0.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 SoFi Technologies 2 10 4 0 2.13

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.23%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.78, suggesting a potential downside of 9.19%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

