Head-To-Head Contrast: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) vs. Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 1 3 1 0 2.00 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Green Dot and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Green Dot presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Soluna.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 2.45% 8.51% 1.49% Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and Soluna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.34 $64.21 million $0.69 13.72 Soluna $28.55 million 0.18 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Summary

Green Dot beats Soluna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.