Head to Head Review: United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) and United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Water and United Utilities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water $155.39 million 3.58 $5.86 million N/A N/A United Utilities Group $2.22 billion 4.24 $246.97 million N/A N/A

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

52.9% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Consolidated Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Consolidated Water pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Consolidated Water has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Water and United Utilities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Utilities Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Consolidated Water presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.66%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and United Utilities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water 13.69% 13.39% 11.45% United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Consolidated Water beats United Utilities Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater. The company produces and supplies water to end-users, including residential, commercial, and government customers, as well as government-owned distributors. It also provides design, engineering, construction, procurement, and management services for desalination projects and water treatment plants, as well as management and engineering services relating to municipal water distribution and treatment. In addition, the company manufactures and services a range of water-related products, including reverse osmosis desalination equipment, membrane separation equipment, filtration equipment, piping systems, vessels, and custom fabricated components; and provides design, engineering, consulting, management, inspection, training, and equipment maintenance services for commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment, as well as desalination and wastewater treatment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

