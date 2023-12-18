Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 20,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,931.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 20,062 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,931.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $102,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

