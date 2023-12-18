HEICO (NYSE:HEI) versus Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Head to Head Contrast

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) and Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HEICO and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO 0 2 8 0 2.80 Draganfly 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEICO currently has a consensus target price of $198.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given HEICO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HEICO is more favorable than Draganfly.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO $2.21 billion 11.38 $351.67 million $2.87 63.36 Draganfly N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HEICO and Draganfly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HEICO has higher revenue and earnings than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares HEICO and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO 15.05% 14.30% 8.34% Draganfly N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of HEICO shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HEICO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HEICO beats Draganfly on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio frequency (RF) interference shielding and suppression filters; power conversion and interface products; interconnection devices; power electronics; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; memory products and specialty semiconductors; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; RF and microwave products; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems and airborne antennas; nuclear radiation detectors; silicone products; power amplifiers; ceramic-to-metal feedthroughs and connectors; technical surveillance countermeasures equipment; RF receivers and sources; embedded computing solutions; test sockets and adapters; and radiation assurance services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

