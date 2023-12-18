Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

HSDT stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,602.40% and a negative return on equity of 232.74%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Helius Medical Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

