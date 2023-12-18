Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,857. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

