Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

HTGC opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

