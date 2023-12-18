Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.18.

NYSE:HES opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.44. Hess has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,146,000 after acquiring an additional 882,045 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $113,801,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

