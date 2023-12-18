Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up 1.6% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,374 shares of company stock worth $4,113,447. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

