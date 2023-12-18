Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 725,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 171,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,488. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

