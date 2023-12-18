HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 494,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,000 in the last 90 days. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HilleVax by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 502,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 232,625 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HilleVax by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HLVX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.96. 3,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,620. HilleVax has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

