Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Down 7.6% in November

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

HLMN stock remained flat at $8.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 2,269,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

