HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.64

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 26970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,384.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,786.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of HNI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

