Hoese & Co LLP Has $3.90 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,236 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

