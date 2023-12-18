Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.68), with a volume of 181378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.55).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 400 ($5.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.68.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

