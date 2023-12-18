HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HomeStreet Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HMST traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 131,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

