HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
HomeStreet Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of HMST traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 131,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
