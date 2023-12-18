Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

HON stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.01. 900,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

