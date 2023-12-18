Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.13. 820,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

