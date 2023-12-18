Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,884,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,265,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,077 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

