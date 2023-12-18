HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Down 8.6% in November

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 11,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,781,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.