Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.