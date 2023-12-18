Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.04 and last traded at C$15.85. 1,207,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 790,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.02.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 18.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.06.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 114.13% and a negative net margin of 85.30%. The company had revenue of C$16.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

