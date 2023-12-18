Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Up 9.8%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 3,568,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,318,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 5,252,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 127.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 2,375.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 964,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

