Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Update

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hyperfine by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 165,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Price Performance

Shares of HYPR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Hyperfine has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 477.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyperfine will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on HYPR

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.