Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HY has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE HY opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 690.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 151,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

