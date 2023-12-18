HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HYZON Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HYZON Motors stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. HYZON Motors has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HYZON Motors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HYZON Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,690 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HYZON Motors were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

