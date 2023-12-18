Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 399 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 311,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPS opened at $162.94 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

