Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 444 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

