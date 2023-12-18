Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.