Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $174.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

