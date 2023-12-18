Ignite Planners LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

