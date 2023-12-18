Ignite Planners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

