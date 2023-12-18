Ignite Planners LLC Invests $728,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 50.0% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 115.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

