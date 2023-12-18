Ignite Planners LLC Invests $796,000 in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,422,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 65,406 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QWLD stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

