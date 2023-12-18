Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

IJH stock opened at $274.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

