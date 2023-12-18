Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 277,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $95.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.