Ignite Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,706 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

