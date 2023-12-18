Ignite Planners LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 396,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

IBM stock opened at $162.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

